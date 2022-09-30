Novak Djokovic Discusses Retirement, Reveals One Wish That He Wants Fulfilled

Roger Federer bid an emotional goodbye to his fans last week following the conclusion of the Laver Cup. Besides family members, Federer's rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were also part of the event. Images of Federer and Nadal sitting together and crying during the Laver Cup had gone viral on social media. Djokovic was also present for Federer's farewell as the Big Four (Federer, Djokovic, Murray and Nadal) teamed together for the first time to represent Team Europe. After the emotional night in London, the Wimbledon champion spoke about his retirement plans during the ongoing tennis event in Tel Aviv.

Tennis news: Novak Djokovic wishes for Roger Federer like send-off

The Serbian seems to have been inspired by Roger Federer's retirement and now wishes to have the same experience. Speaking to media in Tel Aviv, Djokovic said, "It was just a very touching, very emotional moment. Seeing his kids and his family, it got me emotional as well. I also must say I was thinking about how it would look for me when I say goodbye to tennis".

The 35-year-old further added, "There is definitely one thing that I will wish to have, other than, of course, my family and the close people in my life, I would love to have my biggest rivals and competitors there. Because it added something more special, added more importance to that moment."

Novak Djokovic not thinking about retirement

Federer's retirement has brought longevity to the careers of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. While all three players are on the wrong side of the thirties. Djokovic has revealed that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. Speaking to the press, the former world no 1 said, “I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything that you can achieve in tennis. I still have passion and hunger to play at the highest professional level.”

Djokovic had competed in Israel as an 18-year-old playing in Davis Cup. He is excited to be back in the country and play in the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. He added, “I was committed to playing at Laver Cup and I also wanted to play for three weeks in a row, so Tel Aviv was a perfect choice for me. It was the loudest atmosphere I ever experienced, very passionate people for the sport here. I love to see that. And I also visited Jerusalem on my second visit to Israel, but it was a while ago. I forgot many things, so I'll definitely come back again,”.