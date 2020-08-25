Novak Djokovic Does Typical Post-match Celebration Without Fans In The Arena; Watch Video

Novak Djokovic continued his impressive record of the season as he qualified for the Round of 16 of the Cincinnati Open 2020. The Serbian was given a tough fight by Lithuania’s former junior World No.1 Ricardas Berankis. However, Novak Djokovic claimed ‘boomerang breaks’ in both sets to eventually win the tie and preserve his perfect record in 2020, improving it to 19-0.

Cincinnati Open 2020: Novak Djokovic makes winning return

It was Ricardas Berankis who started on top in both sets of the Cincinnati Open 2020 clash as he grabbed the first break in each set. However, Novak Djokovic managed to recover from his slow starts, powering through both sets to qualify for the next round. Eventually, the Round of 32 contest involving Novak Djokovic ended in victory, with the Serbian winning 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The undefeated season marches on...@DjokerNole takes care of business against Berankis 7-6(2), 6-4. He'll clash with Sandgren next.#CInCyTENNIS pic.twitter.com/2Px8rkCpLq — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 25, 2020

However, the tightly contested encounter visibly strained Novak Djokovic, as he struggled with neck pain throughout the tie. He earlier had to withdraw from the doubles event due to the same problem. Even in his clash with Bernakis, the World No.1 had to have his neck massaged twice by his trainer during medical timeouts.

Novak Djokovic will now face American Tennys Sandgren in the third round. After the win, Novak Djokovic was in a jubilant mood as he performed his iconic celebration in the empty stadium. Tennis fans have gotten accustomed to seeing Novak Djokovic’s famous celebration, in which the Serbian raises his hands up in the air similar to the way one would lift a trophy. Novak Djokovic has talked about the memorable celebration in the past, suggesting that it is his own unique way of sharing diving energy with his fans.

19 and counting... 💪@DjokerNole's 2020 remains perfect on the court as he defeats Ricardas Berankis 7-6 6-4 to reach the round of 16 at #CInCyTENNIS pic.twitter.com/RRNl7EIY5x — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 25, 2020

Speaking to ESPN’s Brad Gilbert on air following the victory, Novak Djokovic admitted that he may be heading into US Open 2020 with a neck problem. The tennis star conceded that the neck pain isn’t where he would want it to be and he is trying to deal with it on a daily basis. Novak Djokovic, who is the only player from the traditional ‘Big 3’ to feature in US Open 2020 recently opened up on his decision to feature in the tournament. Speaking to the New York Times, Djokovic mentioned how the motivation to close in on Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record is one of the reasons why he decided to participate in US Open 2020. Later, the 33-year-old was also quoted as saying that it is disrespectful to the other players to suggest that he has an easier chance to win US Open 2020 in the absence of Nadal and Federer.

How much does the Novak Djokovic net worth figure clock in at?

The Serbian professional has a net worth of $220 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to the publication, he is also the highest-earning player of all times when it comes to on-court earnings. Forbes magazine ranked Novak Djokovic 23rd in its list of ‘The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2020”.

