Stan Wawrinka Joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal In Withdrawing From US Open 2020?

The US Open 2020 has already seen several high profile names opt out of the tournament. Last week, defending champion Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament as well. The Spanish ace joined players like Nick Kyrgios, who have decided to not feature in the US Open 2020 owing to safety concerns. Now, former champion Stan Wawrinka has become the latest player to announce that he will not be taking part in US Open 2020.

Stan Wawrinka the latest player to pull out of US Open 2020

In another major blow for US Open 2020, Stan Wawrinka while speaking to RTS in Switzerland on Friday, confirmed that he will not feature in the tournament. Further explaining his decision, the 35-year-old explained that due to the health situation in New York, he is not comfortable going to the United States in these conditions. The tennis star also talked about the scheduling of tournaments, suggesting that the sequence of events which follows after the US Open will be tough. Notably, the Italian Open is scheduled to go underway a week after US Open 2020 ends, which is then followed up by Roland Garros which starts in Paris from September 27.

Therefore, it looks like Stan Wawrinka will now focus on the French Open, a Grand Slam he won in 2015. Concluding on his decision to opt out of US Open 2020, Stan Wawrinka admitted that another reason behind his decision to withdraw from the tournament is related to all the uncertainties regarding the quarantine rules, as there are still many questions and doubts about the holding of the US Open 2020.

In the last 13 years only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka have beaten Novak Djokovic at the US Open.



Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka won't be in New York this year... — Jason (@Certinfy) August 4, 2020

The US Open 2020 has been making the headlines recently after several high profile players have opted out of the Grand Slam. Rafael Nadal was one of those who revealed his decision to withdraw last week, with World No.1 Ashleigh Barty opting to not play as well. With Roger Federer out as well, Novak Djokovic is the only player out of the traditional ‘Big 3’ to confirm his presence for the tournament. Dominic Theim recently admitted that the Grand Slam will be worth much less, considering the fact that both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer aren’t part of it.

However, a report from Marca suggested that Novak Djokovic could lead a players’ boycott ahead of US Open 2020 if a guarantee on quarantine exemption is not given to the players ahead of the tournament. According to the quarantine regulations, anyone returning from Europe will currently be required to self-isolate for 14 days. This is expected to hamper preparations for the French Open, which is scheduled three weeks after the US Open final. The Marca report suggested that Novak Djokovic, who is the president of the Players Council, indicated that the ‘entire top 20’ would not participate in the US Open if exemptions regarding quarantine rules weren’t finalized for the players.

Image Courtesy: instagram/stanwawrinka85