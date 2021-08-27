Novak Djokovic Eyes Golden Slam, Hopes To Break Several Records At US Open 2021

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has managed to win all three Grand Slam titles this season (Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon) and will be eyeing to win the US Open 2021. With some of the big names like Roger Federer missing the event, the Serbian tennis star is a favourite contender for the title. The first round of the tournament will begin on 30 August.

Novak Djokovic eyes new record

Djokovic would be eying a Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slam events in a year) by winning the US Open title. In 2015, the Serbian had come close to achieving the feat after having won three Grand Slam titles before losing to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open.

A win for Djokovic at this year's US Open would make him the first player to win a Calendar Year Grand Slam after Rod Laver in 1969. Notably, Laver has achieved the feat twice, the previous one being in 1962. Before him, Don Budge had won a Golden Slam in 1938. Lifting the US Open title will also Djokovic ahead of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of total Grand Slam wins. Presently, Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Novak Djokovic's past US Open performances

Djokovic is looking to lift the fourth US Open title of his career. The Serbian ace won the Grand Slam in 2011, 2015, and 2018. He has also been a five-time runner-up at the US Open. Winning the US Open 2021 will help him equal the likes of Robert Wrenn, John McEnroe, and Rafael Nadal in winning four US Open honours.

Before looking to match Nadal's record, Djokovic would try to equal William Larned's tally of nine appearances at the US Open finals. Bill Tilden leads the chart with 10. If Djokovic loses in the final, he will equal Bill Johnston's record of the most runner-up honours. Djokovic can also equal Federer's tally of 31 Grand Slam final appearances.

Another record that Djokovic will look to match is the number of wins at the US Open. He currently has 75 wins and needs five more to surpass the tally of Andre Agassi (79). He is also set to become the third player with 80-plus wins at the US Opens after Jimmy Connor (98) and Federer (89).