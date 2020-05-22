Novak Djokovic Gets A Special Birthday Wish From His Favorite Football Club AC Milan

Novak Djokovic is arguably one of the best tennis players of this generation. He has been in the prime form in his career in 2020, starting the year with successive wins. He had won the Australian Open as well as the prestigious Wimbledon last season where he had defeated the legendary Roger Federer in a match that lasted for more than five hours. The Serbian also successfully retained the Australian Open title by getting the better off Rafael Nadal and as he turned a year older on Friday, he had a very special birthday wish.

'To a great champion': AC Milan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the professional Italian football club AC Milan went on to wish the tennis icon as he turned 33 on Friday. Aston Villa wished the reigning Wimbledon champion on his birthday and also called him a 'Great Champion' and a true 'Rossonero' (Referring to an AC Milan supporter). In the image, the Serbian tennis sensation can be seen posing in an AC Milan jersey. What makes it even more special is that the jersey worn by Novak has been autographed by the AC Milan players as well.

Happy birthday to a great champion and a true Rossonero: @DjokerNole! 🎉



Un grande campione, un vero rossonero: buon compleanno Nole! 🎉#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/r0lxcw8Kct — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled. The UEFA Euro Cup, as well as the Tokyo Olympic Games, have been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to coronavirus fear. Apart from these events, the French Open 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway later this month has been postponed to September-October this year while the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II. Even ATP and other promotional tennis events have also been cancelled until further notice. Djokovic who is one of the terrific trios in world tennis along with Federer and Nadal has 17 Grand Slam titles while his rivals have 20 and 19 respectively. 'The Djoker' was hoping to win his maiden Olympic gold medal. His best achievement at the showpiece event is a bronze medal finish in 2008 while he had finished fourth and suffered a first-round exit in the 2012 and 2016 editions respectively.

