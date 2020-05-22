Novak Djokovic Turns 33: World No.1's Net Worth And Donations So Far In 2020

Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The recipient of 17 Grand Slams, Djokovic is third in the all-time list of winning most singles titles (after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) in men’s history. He is also ranked no.1 among men’s singles tennis players as per the current ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings.

Novak Djokovic birthday: Novak Djokovic net worth and donations

Novak Djokovic birthday

Novak Djokovic turned 33 on Friday. To commemorate the 33rd birthday of the tennis star, ATP took to their official social media accounts to extend their wishes.

Novak Djokovic birthday wish by ATP

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals.

Throughout his career, Djokovic has won $132 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

Novak Djokovic net worth: Donations to coronavirus Spain and other causes

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Novak Djokovic pledged to donate €1 million (US$1.1 million) to help the Serbian government to buy respirators and other gears to combat the disease. Djokovic and his wife Jelena took to Twitter on March 27 to announce the same. Additionally, the World No.1 also donated to his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus Spain crisis. Prior to all of this, for the Australian bushfires that took place earlier this year, through the ATP, Novak Djokovic donated $500,000 with an additional $65 for every ace he served. From his personal contribution, Djokovic pledged $25,000 with an additional $200 for every ace he served throughout the Australian summer.

My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together.



Here’s our press conference where we share our message: https://t.co/hxA5DIFZDD pic.twitter.com/58O0c9XGRc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 27, 2020

Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2020

Earlier this year, Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Australian Open 2019 title by winning the Australian Open 2020. He defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6–4, 4–6, 2–6, 6–3, 6–4 in the final. With the Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2020 win, he claimed his eighth title and the 17th Grand Slam of his career.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic net worth figures.

