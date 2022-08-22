Novak Djokovic Handed Fresh US Open Blow As Organisers Update COVID Vaccine Protocols

The drama over Novak Djokovic's US Open participation seems to be coming to an end following the latest update by US open organisers on its COVID-19 protocols. The Serbian faced an anxious wait over his participation in the final grand slam tournament of the year hoping for the US government to relax travel restrictions Open. However, in a major blow, the organisers are planning to implement health and safety measures during the two-week event.

US Open 2022 organisers reveal COVID-19 protocols

While Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance has been the topic of discussion throughout the season the US Open 2022 tournament website provided an update on COVID-19 protocols for the ticket holder of the tournament as well as the fans travelling from abroad to watch the US Open 2022. The statement read “At this time, ticket holders will not be required to show proof of COVID vaccination for admission into the US Open. However, please note that if you are travelling from abroad to attend the US Open, you must be fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID vaccine to travel to the United States (this applies to non-U.S. citizens and/or non-U.S. immigrants).”

The statement from the organisers on the website further states "Our goal is to ensure that your 2022 experience is both enjoyable and safe. We will be continuing to follow CDC, New York State and New York City COVID-related guidelines and advice from our medical consultants to establish and implement health and safety protocols for the 2022 US Open. We will share more details on specific US Open health and safety protocols as they become available."

Novak Djokovic on playing at the US Open 2022

Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine stance has seen him miss this year's Australian Open tournament however he did play French Open and Wimbledon events. The latest protocol by US Open organisers has only diminished his hopes of playing the tournament in the US. Following the Wimbledon triumph Novak Djokovic while speaking to the media said, "I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they’re getting rid of the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption. I’m not sure. I don’t believe exemption is a realistic possibility. If that is a possibility, I’m not sure what the exemption would be for,"