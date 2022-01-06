Last Updated:

Novak Djokovic: How Tennis World Reacted To World No. 1 Being Refused Entry Into Australia

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was not granted entry into Australia for the upcoming Australian Open and has appealed the decision in Federal Court.

The World number one men's tennis player Novak Djokovic visa was revoked on his arrival in Melbourne for the upcoming Australian Open as he failed to obtain the right visa for the medical exemption he was granted. The medical exception was granted to the Serbian tennis star from the COVID vaccination requirements needed to play in the Tennis Australia organised Australian Open as he refused to disclose his vaccination status. Djokovic was held at the Melbourne airport overnight as he was supposed to be 'removed' from the country later on Thursday.

But it seems now that he has decided to challenge the decision by going to the Federal Court. The Court was adjourned till 6 pm local time meaning that he would stay the night in Melbourne. However, they have now adjourned till 10 pm on Monday in Melbourne itself but they have allowed him to stay on in the city till then.

Novak Djokovic visa row: Tennis world reacts

The tennis world was not very pleased by the news but some, like tennis star Rafael Nadal said that Djokovic should have just gotten vaccinated as this issue would not have arrived in the first place. Nadal, former Australian Open chief executive Paul McNamee, Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, US tennis player Tennys Sandgren are among a few who reacted to the news. Take a look at the reactions from the tennis world regarding Djokovic being denied entry into Australia.

Rafael Nadal said that he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic but then added that the Serbian tennis star knew about the rules and regulations well in advance. While not being vaccinated is not an issue in the tennis arena so far. Australia has strict COVID regulations and laws are in place to deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated.

"I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another - he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to make their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision," said Nadal.

Rest of the world reacts to Novak Djokovic exemption row

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted that Novak Djokovic's visa had been cancelled. He then said that the border rules apply to everyone and Australia's strict border controls have been crucial to keeping their COVID death rates low. "Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison said in his tweet.

(Image: AP)

