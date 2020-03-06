Novak Djokovic Makes Meme Out Of Himself With Comic Spider-Man Split Reference

Novak Djokovic has made a meme out of himself following a split while attempting a return shot. Novak Djokovic grabbed attention when he posted an Instagram video of himself stretching to make contact with the ball. The video continued with Novak Djokovic making a split and compared himself to fictitious superhero Spider-Man.

Novak Djokovic draws Spider-Man comparison

Novak Djokovic recently won the Dubai Tennis Championship in stylish fashion, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final 6-3, 6-4. However, along with continuing his amazing run of form, Novak Djokovic has been drawing comparisons to Spider-Man due to his elasticity and sleek movements. More so, Novak Djokovic has spectacular agility and quick reflexes that can allow him to reach from one place to another in quick time, similar to Spider-Man.

Watch the "Djokovic Spider-Man split"

The ATP have created a hilarious Novak Djokovic meme in which the Serbian managed to stretch for a return and still connect. But following the return, Djokovic did a full split which showed his agility, a trait Spider-Man would have been proud of.

No injury for Djoker in "Djokovic Spider-Man split"

The 32-year-old Djokovic was facing Malek Jaziri in his round of 32 encounter of the Dubai Tennis Championship on February 29 and displayed some fantastic athleticism throughout the game. The highlight of the game was when the Serbian treated the UAE crowd to a 'Djokovic Spider-Man split'. Not only did Novak Djokovic reach the return but he also managed to get up without injuring himself.

"Djokovic Spider-Man split" taken in light spirits by Joker

After winning the Australian Open before the Dubai Tennis Championship, Djokovic is arguably in the prime of his career. But the Joker couldn't resist posting the video on his own Instagram page. Clearly one of the never-ending legendary Djoker antics

