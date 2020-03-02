Grigor Dimitrov Has 'nothing But Love And Respect' For Ex-girlfriend Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova's tennis career finally came to a halt after the former World No.1 announced her retirement from tennis last month. The 32-year-old had created history by winning Wimbledon in 2004 at the tender age of just 17. She had hinted about retirement after her exit from this year's Australian Open. While the whole tennis world paid tribute to the Russian tennis star, her former boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov says he has nothing but love and respect for Maria Sharapova.

Maria Sharapova boyfriends: Grigor Dimitrov relationship with Sharapova

Grigor Dimitrov's relationship with Maria Sharapova had gone public during the 2013 Madrid Open. However, their relationship could only last until 2015. The ex-couple were in a relationship for a few years ago before going their separate ways. Speaking about Maria Sharapova retirement post his second-round win in Mexican Open, Grigor Dimitrov said that there’s so much he can say, though it’s not the place for him to say much. He said that Maria Sharapova is who she is and he has nothing but love and respect for that person. He also added that they both are great friends and adding further praise on the Russian. He said that whatever Maria Sharapova takes up, she’s going to do it at her best.

Maria Sharapova retirements: Here's how her career looks like

Maria Sharapova has been plagued by injuries, all the way back to 2008 when she underwent surgery on her shoulder. While she did make a return to the sport after a 15-month doping ban, Maria Sharapova only managed to reach one major quarter-final since her return, which, quite possibly, could have led to her calling time on her career. Her last professional match was at the Australian Open where she lost to Croatia's Donna Vekic in the first round. The Russian is also set to appear as a Guest Shark on the American television show Shark Tank this week.

Maria Sharapova boyfriends: Grigor Dimitrov loses to Rafael Nadal at Acapulco Open

Recently seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of the Acapulco Open. The Bulgarian lost the match 3-6, 2-6. Earlier in the tournament, Dimitrov had saved two match points to defeat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the second round. He then snapped a five-match losing streak against third-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

