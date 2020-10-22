Novak Djokovic Mocks Archrival Rafael Nadal For Opting To Play In Paris Masters?

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is determined to break some records this year. Djokovic missed out on two Grand Slam titles at the US Open 2020 and French Open 2020 although won his 8th Australian Open title in February. He also won the ATP Cup, the Dubai Tennis Championships and the ATP 1000 Masters at Cincinnati and Rome.

Djokovic's win in Cincinnati marked the completion of his Career Double Golden Masters - he is the only person to have won each of the ATP 1000 Masters titles at twice. Another of Djokovic's records this year came in Rome when he won his 36th Masters 1000 title to overtake archrival Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic's plan for No.1 domination

Speaking to the Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal, Djokovic said that he had chosen to not take part in the upcoming Masters 1000 tournament in Paris as it won't help him add to his points tally. He has, however, confirmed that he will be a part of the Masters 500 event in Vienna and the ATP Finals in London. As per the ATP's new rules for 2020, Djokovic will not lose any points by skipping the Paris Masters and can retain his points from last year. Similarly, Rafa, who pulled out of the tournament at the semi-final last year, stands to earn 1000 points if he wins.

"My immediate task is to collect as many points as I can in a bid to put as much distance between myself and the chasing pack ahead of next season" said Djokovic, who is at 11,740 points as of now. "I want to go down in history as the world number one with the most weeks at the top of the ATP Tour and I will do all I can to make it happen. Whether Rafael Nadal plays in Paris or not changes nothing because it's all in my hands."

If Djokovic can retain the top spot till March 8, 2021, he will go down as the longest-reigning No.1 in tennis history, overtaking Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks at the top.

The competition for year-end No.1 heats up

If he succeeds, Djokovic has said he will dedicate the record to his mother and his wife, as March 8 is observed as International Women's Day. However, the World No.1 is proceeding with caution. He says that he will not underestimate Nadal or Thiem despite having a considerable lead over them both. Rafa has 9,850 points as of now and Thiem is at 9,125 at third place followed by Roger Federer. There are no more Masters 1000 events after Paris this year. The Nadal Grand Slams tally is at 20 following his French Open win recently as compared to Djokovic's 17.

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter