Rafael Nadal To Prolong His Season By Returning To Play At Paris Masters 2020

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will take the court once again this year at the Rolex Paris Masters 2020. The 20-time Grand Slam winner confirmed via social media that he will be a part of the ATP 1000 Masters tournament starting on November 2. Rafa will be hoping to ride the high of his unbeaten French Open 2020 run, where he won without dropping a single set all tournament.

Moins de dix jours après son treizième sacre à Roland-Garros, @RafaelNadal a confirmé sur ses réseaux sociaux sa participation au #RolexParisMasters 2020 qui aura lieu du 31 octobre au 8 novembre à l’Accor Arena de Paris. ⤵️ — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 20, 2020

Nadal confirms Paris Masters 2020 participation

Rafel Nadal is set to achieve a number of milestones with his participation at the Paris Masters next month. The 34-year-old has surprisingly never won a title at the tournament - his only missing Masters 1000 title along with Shanghai and Miami. Rafa equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles after his sound defeat of the current World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, in the French Open 2020 final. He will now be eyeing another record - a 36th Masters 1000 title - to equal Djokovic's current record.

Djokovic, who has decided not to participate in the Paris Masters, overtook Nadal's record after his win at the Rome Masters preceding the French Open. Rafael Nadal is also on the brink of another record. Even one win at the tournament will take Nadal to a lifetime 1000 ATP Tour event match wins; a feat only Roger Federer has achieved before him. Nadal will have little time to switch from his outdoor clay-court mode to his indoor hard-court mode for his return to Paris.

Rafa at the Paris Masters

Rafa has a 19-5 record at the Paris Masters, where he will be a participant for the eighth time. Nadal's best performance at the tournament came in his debut year, 2007 when he was the runner-up. Nadal lost the 2007 final 6–4, 6–0 to Argentina's David Nalbandian.

Last year, Nadal withdrew from his semi-final match against Denis Shapovalov citing an abdomen injury. He had not dropped a single set at the event until then. He pulled out due to injures in 2018 as well. In 2017, Rafa pulled out of the quarterfinal due to injury again. He has reached at least the quarter-finals in each of his seven previous appearances.

Rafael Nadal 2020 stats

Rafael Nadal has played only five tournaments in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. His record so far is 22-4. He has won two titles - the Mexican Open and the French Open. Rafa is within touching distance of the No. 1 spot this year if he wins at the Paris Masters. He currently has 9,850 points compared to Djokovic's 11,740. A Masters 1000 title will add 1000 points to his tally.

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal Twitter