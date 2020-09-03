Novak Djokovic Opts For Home Valued At Whopping $40,000 Over Hotel During US Open 2020

World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently revealed the reason behind choosing to shell out $40,000 for the comforts of a home, instead of living in one of the two USTA-approved hotels during the US Open 2020. Talking to reporters after his Round 2 win over British tennis player Kyle Edmund, Djokovic said that while the USTA did the best they could, he took up the chance to live in a house without a second thought. Serena Williams and Milos Raonic are also among the eight players that have chosen to live in their houses in Long Island made available, as alternatives to hotels.

Never one to shy away from a challenge...@DjokerNole is prepared to go the distance 💪#USOpen pic.twitter.com/dWThni1EXr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

Bio-security norms at the US Open 2020

When asked if he thought if this was an extravagance that seemed insensitive in these times, Djokovic was quick to reply as he was quoted to have said in a post-match media interaction: “Any player had that opportunity. It’s not the privilege of the top guys or girls. Anyone that wanted to spend money and stay in the house, he or she could have done that. I know there are very few players that have chosen to stay in a house, but it is a personal choice.”

The hotel accommodation offered by the USTA included only one room per player, meaning the players would have to pay extra to provide for the rest of their team. Players have been asked to hire private security and inform the association every time they leave the hotel.

Further clarifying his reasons for choosing private housing over hotel accommodation, Djokovic said that the choice was very obvious to him. "Being in a hotel, you’re unable to open the window in the room. You constantly have to be with a mask indoors, outdoors, everywhere. You can’t really go out." He also said that he did look up the suggested hotel accommodations on several websites, but was unimpressed with what he saw and would not rank the hotel highly. "The hotel is not in the best position in terms of having nature around. It’s very close to the highway."

US Open 2020 schedule on track as Djokovic's undefeated run extends this year

Novak Djokovic has had a stellar run in the 2020 season, winning every match he has played. With his 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Kyle Edmund on Wednesday, he has furthered this record to an undefeated 25 matches this year. This, combined with his Cincinnati Masters win over Milos Raonic, and the absence of his top rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, make him a definite favourite going into the US Open 2020. Djokovic will face German Jan-Lennard Struff in Round 3 as per the US Open 2020 schedule. The pair have met 4 times in the past, including Cincinnati and the Australian Open this year. Djokovic had won each of those encounters.

Image Credits: US Open Twitter account