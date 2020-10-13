Novak Djokovic, Pospisil, Replaced By John Millman, Three Others On ATP Player Council

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced that Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jeremy Chardy, John Millman and Andy Murray are the four new additions to the ATP Player Council. This move has come in light of the creation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) by some of the senior players of the council, earlier this year. The new representatives will have their work cut out for them as they try to get sift the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Federer, Nadal Object To Novak Djokovic's Proposal For Player Union

John Millman announced as new member on ATP player council

Australia's John Millman was elected by the current members of the ATP Player Council as the category representative for singles players ranked from 1-50. Millman will be replacing one of the seats vacated by John Isner and Sam Querrey's resignations from the council earlier this year. Millman is currently ranked 44th in the ATP rankings. His best performance at a Grand Slam came at the 2018 US Open.

Millman produced the biggest upset of the tournament at Flushing Meadows in 2018 when he defeated Roger Federer in four sets to reach his first and only Grand Slam quarter-final. He then lost to that year's eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. Millman's best Grand Slam performance this year came, once again, against Roger Federer. Millman lost to Federer in a close 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 contest in round three at the Australian Open. The Aussie has had a disappointing year since, losing early-round matches at every other tournament.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Defends Short Temper On Court, Claims 'I Can't Be Liked By Everyone'

Here’s a couple of tweets where I’ve talked about unfairness of the lower tours. A quick google search will show how uncomfortable I’ve always been with the top end heavy sport and often referenced the struggle.. because I’ve properly lived through the lower levels... https://t.co/kLeVDhExXj pic.twitter.com/PWQVAULdkj — John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 19, 2020

As a player who has lived life at both ends of the tennis rankings spectrum, Millman has often talked about the need for greater equity in prize money amounts at all levels of the Tour. He has often talked about the difficulties of life on the Tour for lower-ranked players, who play in challenger or futures tournaments. His election to the ATP Player Council will put him on the side of the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA, which has a similar aim of making the financial rewards of the game more attractive to lower-ranked players.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Surprised With Rafael Nadal's 'perfect' Game At Roland Garros Final: Watch

Other inductees to the ATP Players Council

Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20, the youngest player in the ATP's Top 25 will occupy the second empty seat on the council as the representative for the 1st to 50th ranked singles players. Jeremy Chardy will replace Vasek Pospisil as the 51-100 ranking representative. Andy Murray will take over Novak Djokovic's place as the at large member. Former ATP Player Council VP, Kevin Anderson, will serve as the President. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are also on the council.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Slams Novak Djokovic For Allegedly Putting Own Interests Above Others

Image Credits: John Millman Instagram