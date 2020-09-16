Rafael Nadal Slams Novak Djokovic For Allegedly Putting Own Interests Above Others

Rafael Nadal is the latest in a string of current and ex-tennis stars to comment on the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) initiative by Novak Djokovic. The Professional Tennis Players Association is meant to be an independent players union separate from the ATP. It is the first tennis association since 1972 to include only players.

After yesterday’s successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The first player only association in tennis since 1972. #PTPA pic.twitter.com/q8H0aOdqDl — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 30, 2020

What is the Professional Tennis Players Association?

World No.1 Novak Djokovic's decision to create a new players-only association in tennis has been met with some criticism from prominent players and ex-players on the tour. Djokovic has often been a controversial figure on the tennis world, but this move may render him even more unpopular with both, players and the ATP alike. The Serbian star has had a complicated relationship with the ATP.

In early 2019, he was accused of choreographing a 'coup' to oust the then ATP chairman Chris Kermode, who resigned later that year after he lost the vote to renew his contract. Djokovic may have played some role in this as the head of the ATP Players Council, but had the backing of other players as well.

On August 30 this year, Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil announced the formation of the PTPA. According to the tweet, the association has almost 30 other members as of now. It aims to help players make their voices heard and pushes one of the major issues Djokovic has been trying to champion since 2018 - more prize money for players. Tennis players have been agitating for more of the revenue generated from tournaments and Grand Slams in particular, to trickle down to players rather than to organizers. The PTPA leaders have clarified that they mean to work together with the ATP and other governing bodies to fulfil their aims.

Reactions to the formation of the PTPA

However, despite his apparently peaceful claims, Djokovic has received a lot of flak for creating the organisation at a time when tournaments are being held without spectators and money is tight. Talking to reporters ahead of the Rome Masters 2020, the No.2 seed Rafael Nadal has criticised Djokovic, saying: “I think it’s not the right moment. And even if we weren’t in the current situation, many things are not clear." Rafa did hint that he was not overwhelmingly against the proposition and understood why some of the players had joined the association but maintained that he would not join.

He also said that it was a difficult time for everyone including players and organisers and felt that it would be best to stick together. He also said that this was not the time to pursue individual interests. In particular, the 'king of clay' said that he was put off by the way the formation of the association was put out, as he was further quoted as saying: "We shouldn't have found out about this initiative through a letter. If you want us to support you in any way, then we have to be informed in advance."

Djokovic also received negative feedback from the Swiss maestro, Roger Federer who wrote on social media that: "These are uncertain and challenging times, but I believe it's critical for us to stand united as players, and as a sport, to pave the best way forward." Apart from them, Andy Murray has also criticised the association for being male-only and said that while he understands the need for such a union, it would make a much larger impact if it included the WTA players as well. Milos Raonic is among the few top players who had joined the union.

