Novak Djokovic Received Exemption After Testing COVID Positive In December: Lawyers

Novak Djokovic's lawyers claimed in an Australian court that the tennis player had been granted a medical exemption because of his recent COVID-19 illness.

Vishal Tiwari
Novak Djokovic's lawyers contended in an Australian court that the Serbian tennis player had been granted a medical exemption because of his recent COVID-19 illness. Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16, just weeks before arriving in Australia, according to court filings. Djokovic has not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 in the recent 72 hours, the lawyers informed the court. There was no prior information of Djokovic testing positive for COVID-19 in December.

"Mr Djokovic had received, on 30 December 2021, a letter from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia (“Exemption Certificate”) recording that he had been provided with a “Medical exemption from COVID vaccination” on the ground that he had recently recovered from COVID. The date of the first positive COVID PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021, it had now been 14 days, and Mr Djokovic had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 72 hours," the court filing read. 

Why was Djokovic denied entry?

Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force upon landing in Melbourne on Wednesday. Djokovic was denied entry due to some irregularities in his visa application. It was reported that Djokovic's team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption. The Australian Border Force later said that Djokovic's visa was cancelled after he failed to provide appropriate evidence to show why he was granted the exemption. 

Djokovic was granted the medical exemption by Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government so that he could take part in the upcoming Australian Open unvaccinated. The World No. 1 ranked player is currently housed at an immigration hotel in Melbourne. Djokovic had earlier expressed his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and had also refused to share the status of his vaccination. 

