Novak Djokovic Row: Serbian President Says Australia Is Conducting 'political Witch Hunt'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday reportedly accused Australia of conducting a 'political witch hunt' against tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was detained upon arrival in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force due to alleged irregularities.

Djokovic had arrived in Australia on Wednesday with a medical exemption but was immediately detained by the country's immigration officials after he reportedly failed to meet appropriate entry requirements. It was reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

According to reports, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not allowing Djokovic to enter the country. Vucic accused the Australians of conducting a political witch hunt against the Serbian tennis star. Vucic claimed that Djokovic was being targetted as other players with medical exemptions have been permitted to attend the Australian Open.

Vucic reportedly said that Serbian Prime Minister is in constant touch with a member of the Australian Home Affairs and that the authorities have already met with the Australian ambassador twice since Djokovic was detained.

A brief timeline of events

The Victorian state government and the Australian Open organisers granted Djokovic a medical exemption. However, it quickly generated a debate in Australia, with critics asking why the tennis player was given an exemption while everyone else followed the same rules and protocols.

When asked about Djokovic's exemption, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Serbian would have to prove why he deserves to be spared from coronavirus vaccination upon his arrival in Australia. Djokovic had previously declared his opposition to coronavirus vaccines and is reported to have kept his immunisation status a secret.

After his visa was revoked by Australian authorities, Djokovic was sent to a hotel. His lawyers are contesting the ruling in court right now. If the court rejects Djokovic's requests, he would be deported back to Serbia. Djokovic's father, on the other hand, has threatened the Australian government with street protests if the World No. 1 is not released from detention.

Djokovic had come to Australia with the hope of breaking his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to win an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

Image: AP