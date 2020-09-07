Novak Djokovic 'sad & Empty' After Striking Line Judge In Rage; Getting US Open Boot

Novak Djokovic has issued an apology after striking a line judge with a ball he hit in anger after losing six consecutive points in Round 16 of the US Open, for which he was defaulted from the tournament. Djokovic took to social media to publish his statement on the incident that has been taking the Internet by storm for the past several hours. "I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being," the seventeen-time grand slam winner added.

Wow. Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from the #USOpen after striking a lineswoman with a ball.



Djokovic also extended his apology to the US Open and everyone associated with the tournament for his behaviour. Djokovic further thanked his family and fans for standing behind him always and supporting him.

Djokovic's exit

The three-time US Open champion was faring well against Busta until one of the 2017 semifinalist's balls forced him to change directions and fall on his shoulder. Djokovic received a medical timeout and came back only to lose the game following which he had his moment of petulance and was defaulted by the referee. The number 1-ranked player's exit from the tournament means that the US Open will have a first-time Grand Slam champion in men’s singles since 2014.

USTA statement on default of Novak Djokovic: pic.twitter.com/dqlt0mokg9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

