Novak Djokovic Surpasses Rafael Nadal To Become Most Successful Player Of Open Era

French Open 2023: Serbian Tennis great Novak Djokovic on Sunday created history as he won his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open 2023. Djokovic defeated Casper Rudd in the men's singles final to add another Grand Slam trophy to his name. With the win, Djokovic surpassed Spaniard Rafael Nadal to become the most successful men's tennis player in Open Era. Djokovic secured his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title by defeating Ruud with a score of 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5.

Rafael Nadal has 22 Grand Slam titles under his belt. Djokovic was at level with Nadal before the start of the French Open 2023. However, after defeating Norway's Casper Rudd, Djokovic has surpassed Nadal's record and has become the player with the most Grand Slam trophies. The 36-year-old won his 10th Australian Open title earlier this year. This is his second Grand Slam trophy of the season.

List of players with the most Grand Slam titles

23 - Novak Djokovic (2008–2023)

(2008–2023) 22 - Rafael Nadal (2005–2022)

(2005–2022) 20 - Roger Federer (2003–2018)

(2003–2018) 14 - Pete Sampras (1990–2002)

(1990–2002) 12 - Roy Emerson (1961–1967)

(1961–1967) 11 - Rod Laver (1960–1969)

(1960–1969) 11 - Bjorn Borg (1974–1981)

(1974–1981) 10 - Bill Tilden (1920–1930)

Rafael Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, was absent from this year's tournament due to injury. Djokovic's latest triumph adds to his previous French Open victories in 2016 and 2021, making him the sole player to have won at least three titles in each of the four major events. Since his initial Grand Slam win at the 2008 Australian Open, Djokovic has achieved remarkable success with a total of 10 titles in Melbourne, seven at Wimbledon, and three at the U.S. Open.

It is noteworthy that Djokovic is once again halfway to completing a calendar-year Grand Slam, a feat that has not been accomplished by any man since Rod Laver in 1969. In 2021, Djokovic came close to achieving this milestone, triumphing at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon before falling short in the title match at the U.S. Open against Daniil Medvedev. The pursuit of the calendar-year Grand Slam will continue for Djokovic at Wimbledon, which is scheduled to commence on July 3 at the renowned All-England Club.

Image: AP