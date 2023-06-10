French Open: Casper Ruud Reveals Strategy To Face Djokovic, Shares Aspect He Will 'avoid'

Casper Ruud has become the next blue-eyed boy of tennis. The 24-year-old eased past Alexander Zverev in a one-sided French Up Open semifinal to set up a date with Novak Djokovic in the summit clash. Ruud made his first Grand Slam final in the French Open last year, but a certain Rafael Nadal swept him away as he had to return empty-handed.

Ruud has climbed severe heights since then and this very match will be his third Grand Slam final in his career. Djokovic is on the brink of a record-breaking 23rd Major trophy and only Ruud is standing between him and a piece of history. The youngster doesn't want to plan any exceptional work for this particular game despite failing to defeat the Serb in the last four clashes. He wants to treat this match as a normal one, as he would like to continue the flow of his natural form throughout this tournament.

Casper Ruud doesn't want to think much ahead of the French Open final

"It's just a matter of not thinking I 'need' to win this match, there's a really big 'need' for me to win this match. That's a word I try to avoid.

"Obviously in the beginning of the tournament, that's what you feel more and what you think about more, this is important to try to get this win and get going in the tournament.

Casper Ruud was beaten to the title by Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open last year, but the current number one couldn't get past the Djokovic barrier in the Roland Garros semifinal. Ruud believes he has already accomplished a lot by reaching the final and he will play his best tennis when his mind is absolutely free.

"But now I'm in the final. It's been a great two weeks no matter what happens on Sunday and I'm going to of course give it my all, but sometimes you play your best tennis when you don't think too much. It just goes into automatic mode. I'm just going to try to go out there and know that it's going to be a long match, a marathon match, and play point by point, give it my all. Let's see how that goes.

"I think this match and the quarter-final was one of the best matches I played this year, so that's a good confidence boost going into the final"