Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev: When And Where To Watch US Open Semifinal?

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to take on fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final of the men's singles draw in the US Open on Friday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 11. The match will be a mouthwatering encounter as Djokovic will be out looking for revenge after his semi-final loss to the German at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic overcame a tough match in the quarter-final against Matteo Berrettini after losing the first set. This was the third game in a row where Djokovic has lost the opening set of the match but managed to find his way back from a slow start to win the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic has all to play for as he is just two matches away from completing the Calendar Grand Slam (winning all four Grand Slams in a year).

Zverev had a comfortable win over Lloyd Harris in the quarter-final winning 7-6 (8), 6-3, 6-4. So far Zverev has only lost a single set on his road to the semi-final and will be hoping to make the most of his big and powerful serve. Zverev will also be looking to avenge his previous defeat when he lost to the Serbian in the Australian Open quarter-final despite winning the first set.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Preview and Head-to-head Record

Djokovic is looking to get his revenge over Zverev who defeated him in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. Djokovic leads Zverev 6-3 in the head-to-head record but then again the German did beat the Serb being on the losing side of the record.

How to watch US Open 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch US Open 2021 live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights to the games. The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1 or 2 SD/HD. As for the Djokovic vs Zverev live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match on the social media handles of the US Open.

(Image: AP)