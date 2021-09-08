Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Streaming: How To Watch US Open 2021 QF Live

World number one Novak Djokovic will take on Matteo Berrettini at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night for their quarter-final clash. This match will be a repeat of this year's Wimbledon final that Djokovic won in four sets (6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3). The Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 5:45 AM IST.

Djokovic has all to play for as he is just three matches away from completing the Calendar Grand Slam (winning all four Grand Slams in a year). Meanwhile, Berrettini will be motivated as well since he will be looking to avenge his loss at Wimbledon. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how to watch US Open 2021 live in India, and the Djokovic vs Berrettini live streaming details.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini preview and h2h record

As the US Open 2021 gets to the business end of the tournament, the matches also get more competitive and fierce. Matteo Berrettini, who is currently ranked eighth in the world, has had an outstanding 2021 as he not only reached his first Grand Slam final but also won his first ATP 500 title at the Queen's Club Championships. However, he will now face his toughest challenge of the competition so far against Novak Djokovic, who is hungrier than ever.

The world number one will not only look to complete the Calendar Grand Slam but also aim to win his 21st Grand Slam overall at the US Open. If Djokovic does win the US Open 2021, he will stand alone with 21 Grand Slams, one ahead of arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, he will face a tough challenge against Berrettini, despite having a win/loss record of 3-0 against him.

