Novak Djokovic Vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: How To Watch French Open Quarter-final?

French Open 2022 is set to feature a blockbuster clash on Tuesday night as current world number one Novak Djokovic will take on 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final on Philippe-Chatrier. The match will take place no earlier than 12:15 AM IST on June 1.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting contest between two legendary players, here is a look at how to watch the French Open quarter-finals live in India, the US, the UK and Africa and the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live streaming details.

How to watch French Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the French Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All the games will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX SD/HD.

As for the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of this blockbuster clash can be tracked on the official social media handles of the ATP and Roland Garros.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal match in US?

Fans in US can watch all the action of the French Open 2022 live on CNBC, Tennis Channel or Bally Sports. Meanwhile, the live stream of the matches can also be watched on Peacock TV. The Djokovic vs Nadal clash will begin no earlier than 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, May 31.

French Open 2022 live stream details in UK

Tennis fans in the UK wanting to watch the French Open 2022 live can tune in to Eurosport, which will bring the live coverage of the tournament to more than 50 European territories. The clash will begin no earlier than 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday, May 31.

How to watch Roland Garros live in Africa?

In most of the African nations, SuperSport will be the main broadcaster of the French Open 2022.

Djokovic and Nadal target further history at French Open 2022

Ahead of this mega contest, both former Roland Garros champions will have history on their mind when they take to the Philippe-Chatrier court on Tuesday night. On the one hand, Novak Djokovic will be looking to win only his third French Open title and tie Rafael Nadal's record of 21 Grand Slams. On the other hand, the Spaniard will be looking to extend his run of Grand Slam wins by winning a record-extending 14th title in Paris.