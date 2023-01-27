Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, UK And US?

After almost two weeks of exciting tennis action in Melbourne Park, the stage is finally set for the all-important men's singles Australian Open 2023 final. After a four-set victory over Karen Khachanov in the first semi-final, Stefanos Tsitsipas will take part in his second Grand Slam final when he takes on former world number one Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, who beat unseeded Tommy Paul in straight sets in the other semi-final, would be looking to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting men's singles final between two of the greatest players in the sport currently, here is a look at how to watch the Australian Open 2023 live in India, the UK, and the US, and the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming details.

What time will men's singles final take place?

The Australian Open 2023 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will commence no earlier than 2:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 29.

Where will men's singles final take place?

The men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place at the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Australian Open 2023 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Those fans that are unable to watch the match live can also track the live updates and scores of the men's singles final on the official social media handles of the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming details

As for the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch all the action of the Australian Open live can tune in to the Eurosport network. The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas men's singles final will begin no earlier than 9:30 AM BST on Sunday, January 29.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in US?

Fans in the United States can catch all the action of the Australian Open 2023 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas live on ESPN or Tennis Channel. The match will begin no earlier than 3:30 AM ET on Sunday, January 27.