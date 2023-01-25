WATCH | 'Sorry, Sorry, My Bad': Novak Djokovic Makes Hilarious Error During Presser

Former world number one Novak Djokovic made a hilarious error during his recent Australian Open press conference as he forgot that Stefanos Tsitsipas has played a Grand Slam final. Not only did he have to be reminded of the same, but it is pertinent to note that it was Tsitsipas who Djokovic beat to win the French Open title in 2021. On that occasion, the Serbian had come back from two sets down to win the final by a scoreline of 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

'He's never played in a final': Djokovic makes hilarious error

While speaking about the Australian Open quarter-finalists, Novak Djokovic said, "He (Tsitsipas) has played already and he is probably the most experienced guy out there of all of them in all the quarterfinalists. He has played already in the final stages of a Grand Slam, quite a few times. He has never played in the finals. Hope I am not wrong."

A journalist present during the press conference immediately corrected Djokovic by stating, "Yes. He played against you. It was a good match, you came back from 2 sets down." On realizing his mistake, Djokovic replied, "Oh that's right. That's right. Sorry, sorry. My bad my bad."

The Serbian then went on to add, "What I wanted to say is (that) I wanted to compliment him because he's someone that looks ready to go for the title, and the way he's been playing, he's been coming closer and closer." Stefanos Tsitsipas has been in terrific form, as barring his fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner that went to five sets, he has won all his remaining matches in straight sets. The 24-year-old will now face Karen Khachanov in the Australian Open semi-finals on January 27, with an opportunity to make his second Grand Slam final.

Djokovic then went on to conclude his remarks by explaining how he is flattered by being the only remaining player in the tournament that has won a Grand Slam. "Being the only guy remaining in the tournament that has won a Grand Slam, of course, flatters me but I don't think it is going to make too much of a difference, to be honest," added the Serbian.