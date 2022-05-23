Novak Djokovic Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Stream: How To Watch French Open Live?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is all set to take the Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris when he begins his title defence against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on Monday. The Serbian star's World No.1 ranking is on the line, as both World No.2 Daniil Medvedev and World No.3 Alexander Zverev have the opportunity to claim the top spot if they were to lift the trophy next Sunday.

Hence, ahead of what promises to be an interesting first-round match, here is a look at how to watch French Open 2022 live in India, and the Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka live stream details. The game will begin no earlier than 12:15 AM IST on May 24.

How to watch French Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the French Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All the games will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX SD/HD. As for the Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of ATP and Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka live stream details in US

US fans can watch all the action of the French Open 2022 live on CNBC, Tennis Channel or Bally Sports. Meanwhile, the Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka live stream can also be watched on Peacock TV.

How to watch French Open 2022 live in UK?

Tennis fans in the UK wanting to watch the French Open 2022 live can tune in to Eurosport, which will bring the live coverage of the tournament to more than 50 European territories.

How to watch Roland Garros live in Africa?

In most of the African nations, SuperSport will be the main broadcaster of the French Open 2022.

Novak Djokovic chases 21st Grand Slam at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic will not only be looking to keep hold of his World No.1 ranking, but he will also look to win his 21st Grand Slam at this year's French Open 2022. If the Serb were to achieve this feat, he would then equal longtime rival Rafael Nadal's 21 Grand Slams, after the Spaniard won the Australian Open earlier this year.