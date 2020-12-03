Novak Djokovic Will Outlast Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer In Grand Slams Race: Tim Henman

With the GOAT debate heating up after Nadal's record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title at the French Open this year, former British No. 1 Tim Henman has come out in support of the current World No.1 Novak Djokovic. Henman's suggestion that Djokovic may overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal can only be proven with time, so for now, the most we can do is pour over data and watch what happens. However, the one thing that will certainly remain the same will be the legacy of the 'big three' and the mark it will leave on the history of the sport.

Home sweet home pic.twitter.com/26ZjRtPi94 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 3, 2020

Tim Henman backs Djokovic to break Nadal, Federer records

After fighting hard to break into the Nadal-Federer dominated era in the early 2000s, Novak Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2008. With that win, Djokovic did something many, many accomplished players had tried, and failed to do. He had broken an almost five-year-long Federer-Nadal domination at the Slams. Since Roger Federer's maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, only three other players had won a Slam until Djokovic.

Once he broke into the list, Djokovic was the only one who fought to remain there and not be relegated to the list of a one-time winner. As the youngest of the trio, it is not a stretch to assume, like Tim Henman did, that the Serbian has a high chance of going past whatever records Federer and Rafa might set in their lifetimes. With 17 Grand Slam to Roger and Rafa's 20, Djokovic missed a trick at the US Open this year. The 33-year-old was the favourite to win at the hardcourt tournament in the absence of his rivals but was disqualified midway.

Federer injury and comeback at the Australian Open 2021

Tim Henman's statement that “If I had to choose a player who will win the most Majors, it would still be Novak Djokovic. I look at his game, his physiognomy, he seems to be in good shape. He could overtake Federer and Nadal. I think Rafa’s body has suffered a bit with these knee problems”, also points to another factor that may prove to be a slight advantage for Djokovic. Nadal has constantly had issues with his knee which won't help him as he gets older.

Federer's fitness has increasingly suffered as well. The former No.1 took all of 2020 off to recuperate from two knee surgeries at the beginning of this year. He is set to make a comeback at the Australian Open in 2021, but his match fitness will be doubtful, especially considering the strict quarantine laws the Australian government might impose on players. An 8-time winner in Melbourne, Djokovic will largely start as the favourite to win the first Slam title of 2021.

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic Twitter