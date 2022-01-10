Novak Djokovic Wins Appeal Against Deportation, Will Stay In Australia To Defend Title

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic’s visa has been reinstated by an Australian Judge after he emerged victorious in the Novak Djokovic vs Minister for Home Affairs case on Sunday. As per a report by AP, Novak’s visa has been reinstated after getting cancelled last week by the Australian Border Force on his arrival in the country, due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Meanwhile, Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly ordered the government to release Djokovic from the Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.

Novak Djokovic to play in Australian Open 2022

As reported by AP, a white van left the immigration detention hotel in Melbourne on Monday afternoon, which is believed to be carrying the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The van left the gates of the Park Hotel which was surrounded by protestors, fans, and media personnel. He will now play in the Australian Open, beginning from January 17 at Melbourne Park, where he will be aiming to win his 21st Grand Slam Title.

The court documents shown by Djokovic argued the tennis player didn’t need the vaccination proof as he had evidence proving he had been infected with Covid-19 last month. The Australian medical authorities earlier ruled a temporary exemption for the compulsory vaccination norms. The exemption can be provided to people having tested positive within six months.

Judge Anthony Kelly: “What more could this man have done?”

Judge Kelly also noted that Djokovic has provided the border officials with a medical exemption given to him by Tennis Australia, the organizers for the Australian Open 2022, and two medical panels. Meanwhile, Judge Kelly also asked Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood what else the tennis star could have done more. “The point I’m somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?” the Circuit Court Judge said. Agreeing with the judge, Wood said, “repeated appeal to the officers with which he was dealing that to his understanding, uncontradicted, he had done absolutely everything that he understood was required in order for him to enter Australia”.



With his visa now reinstated, lawyers for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andres said in their statement that the official might cancel his visa for a second time as they cited the mandatory vaccination norms can only be deferred if arriving travelers who have Covid-19 with acute illness. “There is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had ‘acute major medical illness’ in December,” the written submission said.

(With AP inputs)