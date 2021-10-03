Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Prospects Dampen As Victoria Mandates Vaccination

The possibility of nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic not being permitted to play the Grand Slam in January continues to increase as the Victorian Government has mandated vaccination for all the players. Premier Daniel Andrews raised doubts that the Serbian tennis ace may not even be granted a visa if he does not get fully inoculated.

As a result of this demand from the Victorian government, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley had previously raised concerns that several stars who are hesitant to get vaccinated may not be allowed to play. If the vaccine requirement is indeed made mandatory, it could mean that Djokovic may need to wait longer to have a shot at his 21st Grand Slam title.

Victorian Premier suggests Novak Djokovic could be denied entry

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' latest statement to reporters suggested that Novak Djokovic could be denied entry to the Australian Open Grand Slam in January if he is not fully vaccinated. "[Grand slam] titles won't protect you either. The only title that will protect you is you being able to have had your first dose and second dose," said the Victorian Premier.

I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year! @BNPPARIBASOPEN — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 29, 2021

Andrews went on to explain how the rules for vaccinations are different for Australian citizens compared to others. "Logic and numerous conversations with the Prime Minister tells me that if you are an Australian citizen, you will be allowed home if you haven't had the jab. But if you're coming on a tourist visa or a business visa, so you're not an Aussie, like, you are coming to visit, the notion of you getting in here without being vaccinated, I thinks very, very low," added the Victorian Premier.

Meanwhile, the ATP also released a statement in September, stating that they as an association of professionals had a role in helping to make the community safer. "While we respect everyone's right to free choice, we also believe that each player has a role to play in helping the wider group achieve a safe level of immunity. Doing so will allow us to ease restrictions on-site for the benefit of everyone on Tour," read the statement.