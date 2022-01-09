Novak Djokovic's Court Case To Be Telecast Live For General Public; Check Details Here

World no.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in Australia at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force on January 5 upon his arrival in the country. Novak is yet to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine which has led to his visa getting cancelled ahead of the Australian Open 2022. He appealed against the order for his deportation and is currently awaiting the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court proceeding of Novak Djokovic vs the Minister for Home Affairs, scheduled to take place on Monday will be conducted by remote access technology and will be available for the general public to watch. In an official statement on the official website of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, it has been mentioned that the hearings can be observed by any member of the public.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Minister for Home Affairs hearing on the live stream?

The statement also mentioned that the live telecast is subject to a Judge's usual discretion to determine the same in particular cases where only certain people should be present during the hearing, or that certain people are not to be present during the hearing. Meanwhile, the statement also mentioned that the members of the public can witness the hearing by going to the live streaming link. The live streaming link can be found by going to the link given in the tweet below.

Not a constitutional law case, but Djokovic v MInister for Home Affairs - on Monday- "will be conducted by remote access technology and can be observed by any member of the public" (read the instructions at this link) https://t.co/qlx5RwRnc3 — Australian Constitutional Law (@ConstitLawAus) January 8, 2022

What led to Novak Djokovic's court case?

The Australian Open organizers had earlier announced in November 2021, that all participating players in the Australian Open 2022 will require to be completely vaccinated from the virus. Djokovic’s participation was doubtful as everyone speculated if he will be allowed to travel to Australia. However, on January 3, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said confirmed unvaccinated players will play in the tournament, given that they have gone through a rigorous medical exemption application process first.

Thinking he has all the required documents to participate in the coveted opening major tournament of the year including the Covid-19 vaccine exemption permission, Novak departed for Australia and landed in the country on Wednesday. Djokovic posted a picture of him on his social media handles informing about his departure for the tournament, which received a huge outcry from the Australian public and media. The matter quickly turned into a political drama and Djokovic’s visa was cancelled upon arrival and he was ordered to leave the country. However, he appealed the deportation order and is currently being kept at a Melbourne immigration detention hotel.

Image: AP