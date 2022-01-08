Novak Djokovic's Father Compares Him To Jesus, Says 'they're Trying To Crucify Him'

Condemning the treatment given to the World Tennis No. 1 player, Novak Djokovic his father Srdjan Djokovic has compared the detainment of his son to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Speaking at the press conference held by the tennis pro's family late at night at the Novak restaurant in Belgrade, he said that Novak is being held captive like a 'criminal' and also compared his plight to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Hitting out at the Australian government, Srdjan Djokovic said that they are trying to "crucify and belittle Novak and throw him to his knees", reported the Daily Mail. "Jesus was crucified and had to endure many things but still remains alive among us. Novak is also crucified who is the best sportsman and man in the world. He will endure", he said.

Meanwhile, this came in view of Novak Djokovic's detention at The Park Hotel in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled barring him from entering into Australia where he arrived for the Australian Open. Also, calling his detention an 'imprisonment', Srdjan said that the player has been made a victim of 'political attack' and has now become a 'scapegoat' of Australia's illogical vaccine rules imposed on the citizens.

Novak's father also called upon the Serbian people and to the people all across the world stating that this attempt has been made to suppress not just Novak but also the entire of Serbia and they are trying to trample on the Serbian people and make them kneel down. While the tennis player's father continues to give out strong warnings to the government, his mother and brother have also lashed out at the Australian government and demanded to free Novak.

