Djokovic Will Miss French Open Unless He Gets Vaccinated, Says France's Sports Ministry

After being deported from Australia before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Novak Djokovic has now been informed that he will not be getting an exemption from France’s new vaccine pass law. According to the French sports ministry, the World No. 1 will not be allowed to play in the French Open as he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic couldn’t compete in the 21st Grand Slam title in the Australian Open 2022 due to the same reason.

The French sports ministry said that it will not be giving any exemption for Novak Djokovic from the country's new vaccine pass law. The ace tennis player is now under the threat of being barred from playing the French Open 2022. Earlier on Sunday, Djokovic lost his court battle in Australia to have his visa reinstated, and was forced to leave the country.

Novak Djokovic's vaccine troubles continue as France passes new law

France’s vaccine pass law was approved by the parliament on Sunday and it requires people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and long-distance trains. According to reports on Monday, the sports ministry said in a statement that every spectator or professional sportsperson will require to have the vaccine pass.

As reported by AP, the French sports ministry also said that once the new law is placed, no exemptions will be made until further notice. However, the comments made by Christophe Castaner and a tweet from the sports minister on Sunday were contrasting to the earlier plans of creating a bubble around the tournament scheduled to be played in May-June 2022.

French Sports Minister's earlier statement on Novak Djokovic

The sports ministry's statement came in contrast with the earlier statement by French sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, who had said that Djokovic will be allowed to play in the French Open after his Australian visa was revoked for the first time on January 6.

Speaking to FranceInfo radio, Maracineanu said, "He (Djokovic) would not follow the same organizational arrangements as those who are vaccinated. But he will nonetheless be able to compete (at Roland Garros) because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it." Now, the ministry has informed that the World No. 1 will not be allowed to play if not vaccinated.

Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai after failing to take part in Australia Open

Following the deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic reportedly arrived in Dubai on Monday morning. While his next destination is still unknown, it remains to be seen if he will be able to defend the Dubai Duty Free tennis title, which he won last year.

The tournament doesn't start until February 14 and Dubai, which is considered the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates, doesn't require travellers to be vaccinated, although they must show a negative RT-PCR test to board a flight.

Image: AP