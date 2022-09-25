Novak Djokovic's Heartening Roger Federer Retirement Gesture Melts Hearts Online: Watch

It was an emotional night for the tennis fraternity on Saturday as Roger Federer bid farewell to the sport following his doubles match with Rafael Nadal in Laver Cup. Federer's 24-year-old career ended with Team Europe losing the doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The Swiss maestro was in tears after playing his final game at Laver Cup 2022 and followed it up with an emotional speech for the fans. However, during the celebration, there was a moment which went unnoticed and only came to the attention of fans after a video surfaced online.

Laver Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic proves he is 'gem of a person'

A viral moment that grabbed the eyeballs was Novak Djokovic's classy gesture of suggesting players to gather and send off former World No 1 with a group lift, as a bid to pay last tributes to the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Following the celebrations, Roger Federer walked towards the centre of the tennis court and thanked the fans.

Novak Djokovic suggested that we should lift Roger Federer🥺. Nole is truly a gem of person😍. No one will ever able to match Nole as a person and a player🙌❤️.#Djokovic #GOAT𓃵 #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/ht6TQB98ZY — Shane Gupta (@Shanegupta99) September 24, 2022

On Friday, September 23, Novak Djokovic tweeted to express his delight over teaming up with Roger Federer, in what would be 'a once in a lifetime opportunity' at the Laver Cup 2022.

"Once in a lifetime experience to be on the same court with these legends and rivals. Thank you Laver Cup for making it possible. Looking forward to a great weekend of tennis and a celebration of Roger Federer's career," wrote the Serbian.

Once in a lifetime experience to be on the same court with these legends and rivals. Thank you @LaverCup for making it possible. Looking forward to a great weekend of tennis and a celebration of @rogerfederer’s career. @RafaelNadal @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/eMAGnbHxle — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 22, 2022

Fans react to Novak Djokovic's gesture after Roger Federer farewell match:

He came up with the idea to lift him up as he knows this thing will create a happy atmosphere, and it did. Thats the difference between his appearance and everyone else.. — Al-Shatti  (@JamesBondrtrn) September 24, 2022

I didn’t tweet this yesterday, but I was so impressed with how classy Djokovic was during the Fedal doubles and afterwards. I think some players might not have been that into it, or even resent that they had to watch from the sideline, and he was as great as you could ask for. — Owen (@tennisnation) September 24, 2022

Roger Federer's huge legacy will remain for a longtime: Novak Djokovic

Ahead of Roger Federer's final match at Laver Cup 2022, Novak Djokovic, lavishing huge praise on the all-time great, said, "His impact on the game has been tremendous, the way he was playing, his style, effortless, just perfect for an eye of a tennis coach, player or just a tennis fan.He has left a huge legacy that will live for a very long time."

During the interaction, Djokovic went on to reveal that he and Andy Murray were not aware that Federer would hang up his boots after the Laver Cup. However, the Serbian admitted that Federer is one of the greatest athletes ever to play sport. He said, "Both Andy and I didn't know that this is going to be his last match, his farewell this weekend, so that makes this occasion even greater because he's one of the greatest athletes ever to play sport, any sport."