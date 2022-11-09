Novak Djokovic's Wife Quashes Speculation Over 'dodgy' Video Of Physio's Mid-match Drink

Former World Number 1 Novak Djokovic has triggered yet another massive controversy after a video emerged of one of his coaching staff 'secretly' preparing a mid-match drink. Since the video went viral on social media, several fans have slammed the Serbian international for consuming the drink.

As more and more fans questioned the contents of the bottle on social media, his wife Jelena Djokovic took to her official social media account and put up an emphatic defence for her husband. Jelena replied to several tweets put up by fans by stating that Novak Djokovic did not provide any explanation for the drink he was taking because he chooses to remain private.

Jelena Djokovic issues clarification over 'dodgy' video of husband's drink

After a fan inquired about the mysterious drink Novak Djokovic was drinking during his clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters, Jelena issued a detailed justification for the same. Jelena took to Twitter and wrote, "I don’t see anything dodgy. In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point the camera at you whenever they want. Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays."

No. Not at all. I just asked why there was such need for secrecy regarding the contents of the drink, and said it looked dodgy. Because it does look dodgy - which is why so many people have watched the video. Can you not see that? — Damian Reilly (@DamianReilly) November 8, 2022

I don’t see anything dodgy. In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point camera at you whenever they want.



Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays. — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) November 8, 2022

And that is not it, as Jelena also replied to another fan's post, who questioned why Novak Djokovic refused to provide clarity about what drink he was consuming at the Paris Masters. In reply, Jelena wrote, "He will talk when he is ready to talk. This whole nonsense about making people speak about something they are not ready for because OTHERS are impatient is absurd. Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?"

it is all on Novak. He allows them to create these unnecessary controversies. Why wouldn't he just address it when he was asked about it the previous time? instead he called it a magic potion 😭😭

Please hire a PR agency i beg you — Mourinho (@Holymourinho) November 8, 2022

He will talk when he is ready to talk. This whole nonsense about making people speak about something they are not ready because OTHERS are unpatient is absurd. Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed? — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) November 8, 2022

This is not the first time that fans have raised concerns about the contents in Novak Djokovic's bottles. Earlier this year during the Wimbledon quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner, the Serbian international was captured inhaling a mysterious liquid which he termed as a 'magic potion' in his post-match confession.

"The liquids were magic potions that my physio prepares in the lab. That’s all I can say," said Djokovic on that occasion. Considering that the 35-year-old did not provide a clear explanation for the same, the recent incident is likely to raise further doubts.