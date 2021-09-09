Novak Djokovic's Wife Reveals How Tennis Star 'meditates' After US Open Matches

Novak Djokovic is now two matches away from attaining a calendar Grand Slam following his quarterfinal win over Matteo Berrettini at US Open 2021 on Thursday. Despite losing the first set 5-7, the Serbian bounced back to win the next three sets 6-2,6-2,6-3 and make his way to the semi-final. While Djokovic has been dominating his opponent on the court at this US Open 2021, seeing him contribute even in the kitchen will surprise many.

Novak Djokovic wife, Jelena Djokovic, recently shared a video on her Twitter handle where World No 1 can be seen washing utensils at home. In the video, Novak Djokovic can be seen washing the frying pan and the saucepan while communicating with his wife, who seems to be the one filming the video.

Novak’s 3rd shift/Novakova treća smena. This is how Novak meditates after his late night match at the #USOpen 🤣😍♥️ He’s my MVP in the kitchen 🥰 @djokernole pic.twitter.com/1XvkT8YEdt — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) September 7, 2021

Jelena Djokovic called Novak Djokovic as her MVP in the kitchen, and while replying to a Twitter user question, she said that it was an effort that counted more than the style. She added Don’t worry, we ladies have a good eye for details and can criticise big time. It just wasn't the time but definitely - shut the water while washing.

Totally agree with you on that 👍 as it was 1am, after 3h long match, it was an effort that counted more than the style. Don’t worry, we ladies have a good eye for details and can criticise big time. It just wasnt’t the time 🙏 but definitely - shut the water while washing 🙏👌 — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) September 7, 2021

Novak Djokovic's performance at Grand Slam this season

Novak Djokovic may have missed the chance of Golden Slam this year after his semi-final exit at Tokyo Olympics; however, the Serbian has been having an outstanding season so far. He currently has 26-0 win/ loss record in major tournaments this season and has gone onto win the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles.

Djokovic will next face 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev in Friday's semifinals, and a win in that match, as well as the finals on Sunday, will see him join an elite list. Djokovic will join Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) as the only men to claim all four major tennis singles trophies in one season. By winning the US Open 2021, Djokovic will also go ahead of his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of the total Grand Slam win. All three are currently tied at the 20 Grand Slam tournament.

