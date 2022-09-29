'One Thing That Stood Out...': ATP Shares Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Tribute To Roger Federer

The ATP Tour took to their official social media handles on September 30 and put out a video of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli paying a heartfelt tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The 41-year-old Swiss tennis maestro bid adieu to tennis last week, following his final ATP event appearance at the Laver Cup 2022. In his final match, Federer teamed up with his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal during the doubles event at Laver Cup.

Meanwhile, shedding his views on Federer’s celebratory career, Kohli mentioned that the Swiss tennis legend’s on-court aura was unmatchable. The former Indian captain also remembered the moment when he met Federer during the Australian Open 2018. Recalling the instance, Kohli said it is something that he will never forget in his life.

'I will never, ever forget in my life': Virat Kohli on meeting Roger Federer in 2018

“Hello Roger, it’s a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you, congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories. I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I will never, ever forget in my life,” Kohli said in the video.

The 33-year-old cricketer then spoke about the stature of Federer and how he drove the audience with his performance.

“The one thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis, got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity. I have never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way. You had that special ability always,” Kohli added.

'You are always going to be the greatest of all time': Virat Kohli to Roger Federer

The former India skipper then went on to say that Federer will remain the greatest of all time for him. “It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on the court is unmatchable. And for me, you are always going to be the greatest of all time,” he said.

In conclusion of the video, Kohli wished Federer a happy retirement from tennis. “I am sure in the next phase of your life, you are going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care,” the cricketer said.

Watch the full video featuring Virat Kohli

Image: Twitter/@atptour, AP