'One who played at a better level & do more difficult things is Federer' not Novak: Nadal

While Novak Djokovic has taken the lead over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of number of Grand Slams won, the wanderings whether the Serbian has attained the undisputed GOAT status is still instact. The debate is still prevalent and according to Toni Nadal, the long-time former coach of Rafael Nadal and has come up with a straight take on who he deems as better among the Big 3.

Toni Nadal picks one between Federer, Djokovic and his nephew

Since Rafael Nadal was a young boy, the 62-year-old Spaniard, often known as "Uncle Toni," has been his instructor. Up until 2017, he was Nadal's full-time coach and frequently travelled with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Speaking exclusively to Sebastian Fest of CLAY tennis, Toni was asked to give his take on former World No.10 Juan Monaco’s opinion that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal occupy a bigger place in tennis history than Novak Djokovic. He said, “I think Federer and Nadal have transcended their sport more than Djokovic. And Federer has transcended his sport more than anyone else.”

Nadal futher lavishes praise on Roger Federer

Toni went on to compliment Federer even further, claiming that the Swiss master was able to play at a higher level and complete more challenging tasks. He stated that Djokovic had the advantage in terms of titles won. Toni added that if it weren't for the ongoing injury problems that have dogged his nephew throughout his career, Rafa would have won a lot more Grand Slams than the other two.

“I think the one who has managed to play at a better level and do more difficult things is Federer, the one who has won more is Djokovic and if we were to count all the things Rafael hasn’t played because of injury, he would probably have won more than the others,” Toni reasoned.