Pakistan's Aisam Qureshi Claims Beating Roger Federer Didn't Give Him The Fame He Deserved

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, popularly known as Aisam Qureshi, has been Pakistan’s top tennis player for a while now. Having been ranked as high as 8th in the ATP doubles rankings, Aisam Qureshi, in addition to being a well-known professional tennis player in Pakistan, is also known for his raising his voice against racial discrimination. Having turned pro in 1998, Aisam Qureshi is the only player from Pakistan to have reached the final of a Grand Slam. Aisam Qureshi achieved this feat in 2010. Aisam Qureshi also holds the honour of beating Swiss legend Roger Federer, having done so in a doubles match in Basel.

Despite beating Roger Federer, no one recognized me in Pakistan: Aisam Qureshi

Aisam Qureshi recalled his memory of beating Roger Federer while speaking on the "Control the Controllables" podcast with Dan Kiernan. The player from Pakistan also shared his memories of playing with Roger Federer. During the podcast, he shared several of his achievements. Aisam Qureshi said that he qualified for the main draw of Wimbledon men's singles in 2007, winning the first round.

Aisam Qureshi also revealed he was the first player from Pakistan to qualify for a Grand Slam in 50 years. Speaking about the experience of playing against Roger Federer, Aisam Qureshi said that he thought to beat Roger Federer was a big thing to do that will get him recognition in Pakistan. However, Aisam Qureshi revealed that didn’t prove to be the case, with the tennis player from Pakistan finally earning recognition in the country after he made the US Open mens doubles finals in 2010.

Talking about his responsibility as a tennis player from Pakistan on the podcast, Aisam Qureshi revealed it is important for him to be a role model and a door opener in his country. He also said that he doesn’t see himself like Roger Federer in Switzerland. However, Aisam Qureshi said that he would like to motivate young children in Pakistan to take up tennis, just like Roger Federer has done in Switzerland.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal help Aisam Qureshi raise Rs 6 million in Pakistan

Aisam Qureshi was also crowned with the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year. The title is given by the ATP to athletes which are considered to have achieved something from a humanitarian point of view. The player has always been known for taking up social causes.

Recently, Aisam Qureshi organised a Stars Against Hunger campaign. The campaign aimed at auctioning sports memorabilia from top athletes across the globe, with the money being used to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. The player, with the help of other tennis stars such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Akhtar amongst others were able to raise as much as Rs. 6 million Pakistani rupees (₹2.7 million) via the initiative. Qureshi revealed that shoes worn by Roger Federer during 2011 Cincinnati Masters series events were auctioned for Rs. 3 million Pakistani rupees (₹1.35 million).

Image Courtesy: instagram/aisamqureshi