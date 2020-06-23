Sania Mirza Nominates Saina Nehwal, Mohd Azharuddin To Complete 'Green India Challenge'

The Green India Challenge, or the ‘Hara hai tho bhara hai’ Challenge is being accepted by Indian MPs, bureaucrats, sportspersons and film stars for a while now. Under the Green India Challenge, a person is expected to plant 3 saplings and nominate three other people to do the same. The Green India Challenge was launched by the Rajya Sabha MP from Telangana, J Santosh Kumar. It is part of the Telangana government’s massive plantation drive, the 'Haritha Haram’ initiative

Sania Mirza accepts the challenge, nominates 3 others for Green India Challenge

Recently, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza accepted the challenge as well. Sania Mirza took up the Green India Challenge after she was nominated by badminton player PV Sindhu. Sania Mirza completed the Green India challenge by planting 3 saplings at her residence on Monday. In the process, Sania Mirza further nominated former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal to take up the challenge.

Sania Mirza revealed that she completed the challenge on Twitter, Sharing pictures of her planting the saplings at her residence, Sania Mirza tweeted her further nominations. Sania Mirza also thanked MP Santosh Kumar for taking this initiative. The effort was quickly recognised by the MP, who tweeted with gratitude for Sania Mirza in return.

The Green India Challenge was actively participated in by several famous personalities last year as well. Cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman had taken part in the challenge. The 30-year-old Saina Nehwal has already been nominated by for the Green India challenge once before, during July 2018.

Saina Nehwal was earlier nominated by Kavitha Kalvakuntla, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi Leader. Saina Nehwal had accepted the challenge, and shared pictures of the same on Twitter. Appealing to her followers to make the world cleaner and greener, Saina Nehwal had further nominated Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta and Shraddha Kapoor for the challenge.

Thank you ma’am @RaoKavitha .. for nominating me . Let’s all together make our world greener and clean. Here’s my contribution and I further nominate @taapsee ,@ShraddhaKapoor and @eshagupta2811 to take up the green challenge. #HarithaHaram pic.twitter.com/mT7xyDh8FF — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 21, 2018

Sania Mirza had earlier made the headlines this week when her husband Shoaib Malik spoken about the couple’s relationship. Shoaib Malik had recently said that it doesn’t matter which country your loved one comes from. He said that the strained political situation between India and Pakistan does not affect his relationship with Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik was recently given special permission to join Pakistan’s squad late by the Pakistan Cricket Board. This was because it was revealed that Shoaib Malik had not met his wife Sania Mirza and son for five months due to the COVID-19 lockdowns imposed around the world.

Image Courtesy: twitter/mirzasania