'People Beat Novak, Even Rafa On Clay,' Daniil Medvedev's Daring Remark On Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev recently displayed his talent at the 2023 US Open when he defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to progress to the quarterfinals. He is set to face Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion on Saturday, September 9 2023. He beat Rublev with a score of 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals of the US Open.

3 things you need to know

Daniil Medvedev defeated Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz beat Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos will be the semifinal of the US Open

Medvedev made a huge statement about Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev has recently faced Carlos Alcaraz, who has proven to be a strong foe. Medvedev currently trails Alcaraz 1-2 after suffering losses in their last two meetings earlier this year. These defeats happened in Wimbledon's semifinal and Indian Wells' final.

In a press conference after defeating Rublev in the quarterfinals in New York, World No. 3 Medvedev explained why Alcaraz was such a tough opponent. Medvedev complimented Alcaraz's wide range of offensive options and excellent level of ability. Alcaraz can execute plays that are difficult for anyone to duplicate, according to Medvedev.

Yeah, I would say what makes him that difficult is just that he has every shot. He has extra power to other players. So it's true many players probably I would go with 97%, it's tough for them to hit the ball through me, like I'm always there, always running, always trying to get it back. He can do it just because he has this power, we see it 100 mile forehand winner and stuff like this. Some players, even if we try, we cannot do it,

Daniil Medvedev says every player is beatable in tennis

Despite his recent struggles against Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev feels confidence in his abilities to defeat the Spaniard at Flushing Meadows on Friday. In tennis, Medvedev emphasised that every player, especially top-ranked players such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, is beatable. He said:

So that's one thing he's good from forehand, backhand, he can slice, dropshot. So he has every shot in the game. But again, tennis, you can always beat players. People beat Novak. People even beat Rafa on clay, which is almost impossible, but some players do. It's the same about Carlos.

Medvedev emphasised that players have defeated Novak Djokovic and Nadal in the past, even when it appeared incredibly implausible on paper. Taking inspiration from these examples, Medvedev stated his willingness to give his all and face Alcaraz with complete commitment if their meeting occurs.