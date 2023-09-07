WATCH | MS Dhoni Spotted Thoroughly Enjoying Carlos Alcaraz Vs Zverev US Open Match

The US Open 2023 has brought in a horde of action-packed games with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and more competing in the coveted title. All eyes will be locked on the Finals, as superstar tennis players are battling to make it into the summit clash. Amidst the rumbles, an exciting sight was spotted during the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2023 quarterfinal match. The cameras noticed one of India's favourite sports icons, MS Dhoni, sitting in the stands.

MS Dhoni spotted by cameras in US Open quarterfinal match

MS Dhoni is living the time of his life and is currently in the United States with his friends. Since the end of IPL and emerging as the victor with the Chennai Super Kings, he has remained very pleasant and is a fan favourite among the masses. The latest clip shared by the Sony Sports Network on X, (formerly known as Twitter), shows him seated for a high-octane tennis match-up between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, who were battling for the position at the semifinal.

Like us, @msdhoni is a tennis fan too 🥹



Indian cricket sensation Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the audience for the semifinal clash between @carlosalcaraz & @AlexZverev 🎾#SonySportsNetwork #USOpen pic.twitter.com/a8I74XRlRL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 7, 2023

MS Dhoni was seated just behind Carlos Alcaraz, who has qualified to reach the quarterfinal and is now against Daniil Medvedev in what could turn out to be a thriller match-up.

All eyes on the US Open finals

Carlos Alcaraz has had a solid run so far, and he could achieve something that no defending tennis star could not do in the US Open. While the heat in the mare and the matches are running hot, Alcaraz still has the ginormous task to face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final.

The two most recent #USOpen champs will meet in the semifinals 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WckU3xLWKD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

The anticipation for the US Open Final is at an all-time high, and it looks like fans could get a classic rematch between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Both have reached the semifinals and are just one win away from the Summit clash. It will be an interesting sight to witness.