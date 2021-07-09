Pullela Gopichand Dreams Of India Becoming Sporting Powerhouse Post Tokyo Olympics Success

As the Indian contingent prepares to take part in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is hoping for the team to return with a rich haul of medals. With the games all set to be played without crowds due to rising cases of COVID in Japan, Gopichand has stated that the upcoming Olympics would be one "like never before". The upcoming Tokyo Olympics will begin from July 23 and will go on till August 8.

Pullela Gopichand on how upcoming Olympics will be different for Indian athletes

While speaking during the webinar on 'Tokyo Olympics - India's Journey and Expectations' organised by the National Sports University in Manipur, Gopichand said "They (athletes) are going to play and leave, so it is going to be a very different and tough Olympics for our athletes as well. It is important that they mask themselves, keep their head down, focus on the job, win and come back".

The former All England Open champion also said that a rich haul of medals at the Tokyo Olympics will act as a springboard for athletes to make the country a sporting powerhouse. He said "There are great things to do in the future. I only wish that the young, enthusiastic Olympic team can deliver so that the arms of the people who are working for the development of the sport in our country is strengthened even more". He further added "The athletes have been supported end to end, I don't think any athlete can complain or ask for anything better. Although I still would say there is a lot to be done at grass-root and intermediate level, the top players have been supported like nothing before, that is something which is amazing."

PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia to lead medal charge for Tokyo Olympic India team

Tokyo Olympic India team looks a fairly strong squad with the medal propsects making the cut for the global event. Shuttler PV Sindhu will lead the badminton contingent,while wrestler Bajrang Punia will be India's biggest hope in wrestling. Shooters Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil will also be eyeing for a medal.

In Archery, eyes will be on Atanu Das - Men’s individual - and Deepika Kumari –Women’s individual to bring home medals, while in track and field rising star Neeraj Chopra is expected to do well in the javelin throw. Amit Panghal and Mary Kom will make up the head of the 9-person boxing group. Pranati Nayak - just the second Indian woman to qualify for the gymnastics events, will look to improve on Dipa Karmakar's result from 2016. Aprt from the above mentioned athlete's, the country's hopes also rest on weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, athletes Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, tennis duo Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, table tennis player Manika Batra and the Men's and Women's hockey teams.

