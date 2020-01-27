Kobe Bryant Death: Dallas Mavericks To Retire No. 24 Jersey As Fitting Tribute

The entire basketball fraternity across the globe were left stunned at the passing away of Lakers legend - Kobe Bryant. The late basketball star was widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped onto a basketball court. A true sportsman who led the Lakers with great determination and hard work, Kobe Bryant will go down in NBA history as a star of the modern game.

Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban devasted by Kobe Bryant's death

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

Dallas Mavericks' Mark Cuban announces the retirement of the number 24 jersey

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks are retiring No. 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/xJyqEmHW6o — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 27, 2020

After the news of Kobe Bryant's death broke out, Dallas Mavericks (led by owner Mark Cuban) were quick to announce that they would retire the No. 24 jersey in honour of the late Lakers' legend. Kobe Bryant was a fierce rival of the Dallas Mavericks but maintained a good relationship with Cuban and the rest of the squad. Kobe Bryant's death sent shockwaves across the globe. What made matters worse was that Kobe Bryant's teenage daughter - Gianna Bryant - was also in the same helicopter that crashed in California, She passed away along with her father. Our prayers and condolences go out to Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family in this moment of utter grief.

