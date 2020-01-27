The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Death: Dallas Mavericks To Retire No. 24 Jersey As Fitting Tribute

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant death: Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban issued an official statement which said that the Mavs will retire the No. 24 jersey in honour of Kobe.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant death

The entire basketball fraternity across the globe were left stunned at the passing away of Lakers legend - Kobe Bryant. The late basketball star was widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped onto a basketball court. A true sportsman who led the Lakers with great determination and hard work, Kobe Bryant will go down in NBA history as a star of the modern game.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Magic Johnson shares nostalgic throwback images featuring Lakers legend

Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban devasted by Kobe Bryant's death

Also Read | Kobe Bryant congratulated LeBron James in his last social media posts

Dallas Mavericks' Mark Cuban announces the retirement of the number 24 jersey

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Stephen Curry reacts on sudden and devastating death of Lakers legend

After the news of Kobe Bryant's death broke out, Dallas Mavericks (led by owner Mark Cuban) were quick to announce that they would retire the No. 24 jersey in honour of the late Lakers' legend. Kobe Bryant was a fierce rival of the Dallas Mavericks but maintained a good relationship with Cuban and the rest of the squad. Kobe Bryant's death sent shockwaves across the globe. What made matters worse was that Kobe Bryant's teenage daughter - Gianna Bryant - was also in the same helicopter that crashed in California, She passed away along with her father. Our prayers and condolences go out to Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family in this moment of utter grief.  

Also Read | NBA world devastated after Kobe Bryant and Gianna's tragic death; Tributes pour for Mamba

Kobe Bryant death; fans left devastated

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with heartbreaking father-daughter photo

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO SHAH
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA