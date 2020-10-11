Rafael Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 13th French Open, Equals Federer's Grand Slam Record

Rafael Nadal on Sunday scripted history as he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win a historic 13th French Open and 20th overall grand slam title. Nadal, who has never defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in 2 hours and 41 minutes at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

With this win, Nadal equalled Roger Federer’s all-time grand slam record of 20 titles. In his long-standing rivalry with the Swiss ace, this is the first time that Nadal has equalled Federer’s tally of Grand Slams. Furthermore, Nadal added another feather to his cap by becoming the first man to win four Grand Slams without dropping a set.

Speaking on equalling Federer, Nadal said,

"Today I don't think about equalling Roger, today for me is the Roland Garros victory. I've had the most important moments of my Tennis career here, for me, just to play here is a true inspiration, and the love story I have with this court and this city is something else, Merci Beaucoup."

(Image credits: Twitter @rolandgarros)