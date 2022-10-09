Rafael Nadal Becomes Father For First Time, Novak Djokovic Sends In Congratulatory Wish

Rafael Nadal has had a terrific 2022 season in which he won two grand slam titles. The Spaniard suffered an injury during the US Open after which he did not return to the court until the Laver Cup. Nadal only played the doubles match with Roger Federer before leaving the tournament. While he is yet to reveal his return date, Spanish football giants Real Madrid had a piece of good news for the Nadal fans.

Rafael Nadal becomes father for the first time

Taking to Twitter, Real Madrid shared the news on their official social media handle and congratulated Nadal and his wife on the birth of their child. Back on October 19, 2019, Nadal and Maria Perello married each other in a ceremony on the Spanish island of Majorca. The Spanish giants wrote, "Congratulations to our dear honorary member @RafaelNadal and to Mara Perell for the birth of their first child. We join you in sharing the happiness of this moment. All the best!"

Congratulations to our dear honorary member @RafaelNadal and to María Perelló for the birth of their first child. We join you in sharing the happiness of this moment. All the best! — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 8, 2022

Rafael Nadal's fiercest rival Novak Djokovic sent a special message to the Spaniard on becoming the father for the first time. After advancing to the final of the Astana Open tennis tournament, Djokovic said, "Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness. As a father, I’m not gonna give any advice (smiling) to him. He has a big family. I’m sure he will experience himself (smiling),". Novak Djokovic advanced to the final after Danill Medeved retired from his semi-final match. The Serbian is al set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open.

A look at Rafael Nadal's 2022 season so far

Rafael Nadal began the new season by winning the Australian Open in January followed by the 14th French Open title. However, following the French Open win, Nadal suffered an injury, due to which he had to withdraw from the semi-final of Wimbledon 2022. AFterWimbledon failure he returned to compete at the US Open. However, he crashed out of US Open 2022 in the fourth round after losing to semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe. Nadal climbed to No 2 in the latest ATP rankings and has every chance of dethroning his countryman, Carlos Alcaraz, from the top spot by the end of this year.