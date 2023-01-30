Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic wrote his name in the history books as he won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday. Djokovic beat Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the men's singles final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to win the first Grand Slam of the year. With the win, Djokovic equalled Spanish great Rafael Nadal's record for most Grand Slam titles in the men's singles category in Open Era.

Both Nadal and Djokovic now hold the record for winning the most Grand Slam titles with 22 trophies each. After the final on Sunday, Nadal turned to his official Instagram handle to congratulate Djokovic for his historic victory. Nadal shared a photo of Djokovic with a congratulatory message that read, "Amazing achievement Nole. Many congrats to you and your team! Well deserved. Enjoy Nole!"

"Congrats Nole, to you and your team for this great achievement. Enjoy the moment!" Nadal wrote in his caption on Instagram.

Djokovic becomes World No. 1

After winning the championship point, Djokovic broke down in tears and was seen covering his face with a towel to hide his emotions. Meanwhile, Djokovic also registered several records as he won the 10th Australian Open title on Sunday. He became the third oldest player to win the Australian Open title after Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer. The win also helped Djokovic to become the new World No. 1 ranked ATP player.

The 35-year-old Serbian did not play in the previous edition of the Australian Open as he was barred from entering the country because of his COVID-19 vaccination status. Nadal emerged victorious last year after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final.

