'35 Is Not 25': Novak Djokovic Opens Up On Future After 10th Australian Open Title Triumph

Novak Djokovic became a 22-time Grand Slam champion by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The 35-year-old picked up a 6-3, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) victory and rose to no. 1 in the ATP men’s singles rankings for the first time since June. After achieving Grand Slam glory for the 10th time in Melbourne, Djokovic shed light on his future plans.

As reported by ATP Tour, Djokovic revealed that he is currently motivated to win as many Grand Slams as possible. “At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete,” he said. With the Australian Open 2023 title, Djokovic equaled Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 major titles. On being compared to players like Nadal and Roger Federer, the Serb added that he is privileged to be a part of the discussion.

“I really don't want to stop here. I don't have intentions to stop here”

“I still have lots of motivation. Let's see how far it takes me. I really don't want to stop here. I don't have intentions to stop here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I'm feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any Slam against anybody. Physically I can keep myself fit. Of course, 35 is not 25, even though I want to believe it is. But I still feel there is time ahead of me. Let's see how far I go,” Djokovic added.

Djokovic won the first Australian Open title of his career at the of 20 in 2008. He then went on to become the world no. 1 for the first time in July 2011. Despite topping the charts for more than a decade, Djokovic continues to dominate and takes pride in his work. The Australian Open 2023 was particularly special for the player because of what happened last year.

What does the Australian Open 2023 win mean for Novak Djokovic?

The Serb was barred from participating in the season-opening Grand Slam event in 2022 because of his unvaccinated status from Covid-19. While Australia had strict vaccination norms, Djokovic reportedly received an exception to participate in the tournament. However, he was detained upon arrival in Australia and fought a legal battle with the foreign ministry, before being deported.