Rafael Nadal's Belgian 'childhood Love' Blasts Media For Hyping Their Past Relationship

Belgium tennis star Kirsten Flipkins have recently made a shocking revelation that she was involved in a childhood relationship with World No.2 Rafael Nadal. The revelation was made by the women's World No.77 while talking on a Dutch TV show. Rafael Nadal got married to his longtime partner Xisca Parello in October last year and so far the couple is really going strong in their married life.

The 2013 Wimbledon women's singles semi-finalist is currently participating in De Container Cup, a reality program in Belgium, where she was adjudged the top tennis athlete on May 6. Flipkens occupies the 12th position overall in the competition, having been the best performer in the golf category.

Kirsten Flipkins on her relationship with Rafael Nadal

Kirsten Flipkins revealed that due to being born in the same year (1986), she used to be a lot around Rafael Nadal when they played in the junior circuit. She further disclosed that when she was 14, she had a huge crush on Rafael Nadal, but since he didn’t speak English at the time, both of them couldn’t go further than being hand-in-hand and a kissing. Her comments not only became a headline but also left her surprised that this news had got fans so interested, considering that was a childhood affair for the two.

Djezus.. this is such a old news 😅 Is this even news?! We were 14 (!) years old 🙈 — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) May 13, 2020

Who is Kirsten Flipkens?

Kirsten Flipkens is a 34-year-old Belgian tennis star, who is currently ranked 77th in the world. Kirsten Flipkens has had a solid career as a professional tennis player and even reached the career-high ranking of 13 in the world. She participated in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and had a remarkable victory against Venus Williams. Recently she was fined by the police during a cycle ride after unknowingly riding across the border, entering the Netherlands and paid the price for the violation.

Rafael Nadal wife: All you need to know about Xisca Parello

Currently, Rafael Nadal's wife Xisca Parello is under self-isolation inside the Rafael Nadal house in Spain. Parello has been one of the pillars of strength behind Rafael Nadal and his success as she constantly provides support to her husband in his tough times. According to reports, Rafael Nadal's wife left her job in insurance to become the project director for the Rafa Nadal Foundation, the charity he founded nearly ten years ago.

Rafael Nadal house: How much is it worth?

Coming to the Rafael Nadal house in Spain, the Spaniard has two homes, one in Mallorca and the other in the other in the Dominican Republic. The Rafael Nadal house in Porto Cristo, Mallorca cost him a fortune, with the Spaniard paying $4.3 million for 7,000 square metres of land in 2013. The house is a quintessential Majorcan stone chalet by the coast in Porto Cristo and was owned by the heirs of the people who established the Caves of Drach.

(IMAGE: RAFAEL NADAL/ KIRSTEN FLIPKENS/ INSTAGRAM)