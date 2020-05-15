Novak Djokovic Warns Roger Federer Of Breaking His Record Of 20 Grand Slam Titles Soon

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has already sent a warning to Roger Federer by saying that he is confident of breaking Roger Federer’s record of holding the most number of Grand Slam titles before he finishes his career. With 17 Grand Slam titles to his name, Novak Djokovic has age on his side to surpass his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic fires warning to Roger Federer

During an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the reigning Australian Open champion admitted that he has a very strong belief that not only he will win the most number of Grand Slams, but also break Roger Federer’s record of holding the No.1 position in the world rankings for the most number of weeks. He further said that these two things keep him motivated on a daily basis, but the things that fuel him every day is something that is more related to his growth personally.

During the interview, Novak Djokovic said that he doesn’t believe in limits as they are only illusions of one's ego or their mind. He wants to go on for a long time and for that, he wants to maintain the right principles in the routine and also keep his health and body in shape.

Novak Djokovic net worth

The Novak Djokovic net worth stands at an estimated $220 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Djokovic earns money from deals with brands like Lacoste, ASICS shoes, Uniqlo, Telekom Srbija as well as German nutritional supplement brand FitLine. He is also an ambassador for Ultimate Software. As reported by Essentially Sports, Djokovic receives around $20.6 million a year through sponsorship from Lacoste and other endorsement deals.

Roger Federer net worth

Roger Federer is the highest-paid tennis player in the world with a net worth of $450 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth Roger Federer has earned from prize money, endorsements and appearance fees. From 2016 to 2017, the Roger Federer net worth was reportedly earned $71.5 million, out of which $65 million came from endorsements. In 2018, Federer signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo. The former World No.1 also makes $86 million through endorsing three global brands majorly in the banking, cars and watches industry.

DISCLAIMER: The Novak Djokovic net worth and Roger Federer net worth information have been sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC/ INSTAGRAM)