Rafael Nadal Develops Creative Post-COVID-19 Towel Routine; Wins Netizens' Hearts

Of the many things that Rafael Nadal is known for, his pre-point routine during matches is one of his most noticeable traits. Over the years, the tennis star has developed an iconic pattern he follows religiously before every single point in every single match. While it is not uncommon for athletes to have pre-match drills or superstitions, very few of these routines are as extensive and detailed as Rafa's.

Rafael Nadal adjusts his pre-match routine to COVID rules

It does not take an avid tennis fan to notice that Rafael Nadal repeats a certain set of steps before serving, before receiving serves, before stepping onto the court, during the toss, and at every other step in the match. His entire game is like an elaborately practised and thought out drama. His tuck-hair tuck-nose touch-shorts pull routine is a part of his on-court persona, along with his sock adjustments and wiping his face after each and every point.

Rafa does the full body thing. Isner does the ball between legs and towel in mouth thing. Medvedev does the pulling his shorts in front thing. — Sage👀 (@Cwms84Cassandra) September 12, 2020

Considering how meticulous Nadal is about keeping things just so during matches, the new COVID-19 restrictions were sure to throw him off a little. For example, not being able to hand over towels to ball-kids after points. Considering that players now have to fetch their own towels to use in between points, it was speculated that Rafa would have some trouble adjusting to the conditions. It was also believed that this might put some stress on his serve at he would have to walk to the back of the court after each point to fetch his towel before serving - all within 25 seconds.

Ahead of his first Rome Masters 2020 match against Pablo Carreno Busta, Rafa's novel solution to the 'towel problem' was to place a bunch of towels at all corners of the court. Taking special permission from the chair umpire, Nadal placed towels on both corners on his side of the court to make it easier to access the towels. Hilarity ensued when the King of Clay had to run around and collect these towels from all over after the matches finished. Here's how fans reacted to Nadal's towel woes:

I'm most interested in watching Rafa just to see how stressed he gets having to get his own towel — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) September 16, 2020

Anxiously awaiting Rafa's towel management solutions — Nadal News (@nadalnews) September 16, 2020

R2 @InteBNLdItalia

Someone busy with his towels, not much sweating, no ? #worldrafanadal pic.twitter.com/RVpMcDVdsK — World Rafa Nadal (@worldrafanadal) September 16, 2020

Nadal crashes out of Rome Masters 2020

After easing past compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-1 in round one, and Dusan Lajović 6-1, 6-3 in the second round, Rafa looked well poised to take on anything that came his way. However, Diego Schwartzman stood firm. Despite a 9-0 head to head record against the Argentinian, Nadal lost to Schwartzman without much of a fight, going down 2-6, 5-7. This was only Nadal's fourth quarter-final defeat at the Rome Masters since 2005.

French Open 2020

His untimely exit from the Rome Masters 2020 will give Rafa some extra time to prepare for French Open 2020. Rafa will be looking to win an extraordinary 13th title at the clay-court championship. The French Open draw has not been revealed yet as the qualifiers are still underway.

Image Credits: AP